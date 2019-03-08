Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 June 2019

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Council chiefs have been told to apologise to a deafblind Suffolk couple after an ombudsman ruled that there had been flaws in the way it assessed their care.

The couple had told Suffolk County Council (SCC) that they wanted their support worked to attend meetings with them to discuss their care package reviews.

SCC declined the request saying that it was not appropriate for the worker to attend and argued that they wanted an independent advocate to attend instead.

While the dispute took place the council halted the assessments for the couple's care and support plans.

The couple took their complaint to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman who found flaws in the county council's assessments of the couple.

The Ombudsman found the council to be at fault for excluding the couple's support worker from the support review meetings and for saying it could not complete their care and support plans while there was an ongoing complaint.

The Ombudsman says that SCC have since accepted most of its findings but has yet to accept that it was wrong to exclude the support worker from the meeting.

Local government and social care ombudsman, Michael King, said: "Statutory guidance says when assessing people and revising their care and support plans they can have any other person they want involved.

You may also want to watch:

"While the council was right to identify the need for an independent advocate because, as a paid employee, the couple's support worker could not fulfil that role, that did not mean it could exclude her from meetings to discuss the couple's care and support plans.

"I now urge Suffolk County Council to consider my report and its findings and complete its assessment of the couple."

SCC has since been asked to apologise to the couple and pay them £500 for any distress caused. It will also have to apologise to the support worker and pay her £250 for the trouble she has been put to in pursuing the complaint.

The Ombudsman also asked the council to reassess the couple's needs and update their care and support plans.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said: "The Ombudsman found that there had been fault on the part of Suffolk County Council and we have agreed to take appropriate action, which the Ombudsman regards as satisfactory.

"We will now consider the report and tell the Ombudsman within three months what we propose to do. The Audit Committee will meet on July 24 to discuss the matter."

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Obituary: Rosie Hope − our ‘Mrs Christmas’, who has died at 80

Rosie and Michael on a trip to the Taj Mahal, in about 2000 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside Tub and Cone – Colchester’s new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists