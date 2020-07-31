Temporary pavement licences to help businesses in fight against coronavirus

The scheme will offer temporary pavement licences to help cafés, restaurants and pubs trade in west Suffolk throughout the coronavirus crisis. Picture: FILE/ARCHANT

Temporary pavement licences for cafés, restaurants and pubs during the Covid-19 crisis are now available for west Suffolk businesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Suffolk Council is inviting applicatons following new legislation to ease previous restrictions on putting items such as tables and chairs outside premises for the sale of food or drink for consumption.

A fast track process has been introduced so premises can apply, consultees can have their say and a decision made in a much shorter time.

Councils can charge up to £100 to apply but West Suffolk has agreed to make the process free during the coronavirus crisis.

The temporary licences will be valid until September 30 but are subject to a statutory notice period of ten working days, during which time people can comment on the application.

You may also want to watch:

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “This is part of West Suffolk District Council’s ongoing support of helping businesses open and stay open while reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“Now that the government has agreed the legislation, we have put the process online to help fast track applications.

“Not only do businesses have a role in this but the public must play their part too by following the guidance at the premises.

“Once approved, these licences will allow eligible businesses to put tables and chairs on the public highway outside their premises to attract more customers and increase trade, while also promoting social distancing and being subject to normal highway safe passage requirements.

“During this time, we have also made the process free to reduce the financial burden on local businesses.

“The Council has already been helping with advice and support as well as helping traders access millions of pounds of Government grants.”

Businesses can find out more at the council website.