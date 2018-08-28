Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich Council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 January 2019

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich council will take immediate action to make any changes recommended to the new Cornhill by the independent expert called in to inspect the work following the tragic death of John Stow.

Mr Stow, 83, from east Ipswich died in hospital on January 20 – the day after he suffered an “horrific” fall on the Cornhill.

Borough leader David Ellesmere was asked about the authority’s response to the accident at Wednesday night’s full meeting of the council.

He extended the council’s sympathies to the relatives of Mr Stow – but said he could not comment on what had happened because that was still being investigated.

He said: “That is in the hands of the coroner – and at this stage the cause of death is not known.”

In response to a question by Labour councillor John Cook Mr Ellesmere said the council had been advised there was no need to take any immediate action to change the Cornhill before the independent expert had looked at the new paving.

Opposition Conservative leader Ian Fisher asked about the appointment of the independent expert, and said: “Can the leader confirm that the council will conform to any recommendations made and that any remedial work that may be needed will be carried out immediately?”

Mr Ellesmere confirmed that would happen – but repeated that he had been told there was nothing that should have been done immediately.

Mr Fisher responded that the borough should have called in an independent expert after the issue was raised at a council meeting in November after reports of more minor accidents immediately after the Cornhill reopened following its £3.6m refurbishment.

Mr Ellesmere responded: “We do not know the circumstances leading up to the accident and we have been advised that no new measures need to be introduced before the expert’s report is completed.”

The council has said it had been informed of seven incidents of people falling on the Cornhill before Mr Stow’s accident, although none of the previous incidents had been so serious.

Market traders said Mr Stow’s fall was the third that week – after people had stumbled on the Tuesday and Friday before the weekend tragedy which has prompted the new look at Cornhill safety.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich given £50,000 boost for innovative maths GCSE project

Chantry Academy's Craig D'Cunha said the scheme had raised grades and aspirations for pupils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council redundancies cost tax payer over £3 million

Suffolk County Council have spent over £3million on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: ARCHANT

Morsley looks for the offensive threat as Sudbury travel to Brentwood

Billy Holland, could be back in the Sudbury team this weekend. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists