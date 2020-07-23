Could we be heading for a council shake-up as the price for the Covid crisis?

Speculation is mounting that the government could demand a wholesale reorganisation of councils as the price for bailing out local authorities which are staring at a financial desert in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministers have told councils that a White Paper on the future of local government is expected to be published in September, which is likely to lead to the biggest national shake-up since the mid-1970s.

It is expected to herald the abolition of the current two-tier system of district and county councils across most of England and replace it with unitary authorities.

What is not clear is whether these will be based on existing county councils – or on “super districts”. That depends on what population the government sees as ideal for a “local” authority. There have been suggestions that 300,000 to 400,000 is seen as the ideal size - in which case, Suffolk would probably be split in two.

Any changes are also likely to see the creation of powerful regional mayors. A proposal to set up a regional mayor for Suffolk and Norfolk collapsed in 2016 after Norfolk councils rejected the deal their colleagues in Suffolk had agreed. Councillors south of the Waveney have privately blamed their colleagues from the north for the failure.

Senior Conservative councillors in Suffolk believe that any changes will have to be imposed by the government, because otherwise there would be too much arguing among local politicians.

Former county council leader Colin Noble lost that position in 2018 after he tried to promote a unitary Suffolk proposal and upset district council leaders.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere – the most senior Labour politician in the county at present – said he was concerned about any proposal that did not have a distinct Ipswich local authority, not necessarily on the current borough boundaries - because it would mean that Suffolk would be run by Conservatives, with opposition parties having little chance of influencing policy.

“Three unitaries for Suffolk – East, West and Ipswich – is what we would want to see. But I’m not sure that is in Dominic Cummings’ plans for local government,” he said.