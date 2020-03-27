E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Parking charges suspended in West Suffolk to support key workers and community volunteers

PUBLISHED: 16:56 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 27 March 2020

Both on-street and off-street parking charges are suspended in West Suffolk with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is the Arc surface car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Both on-street and off-street parking charges are suspended in West Suffolk with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is the Arc surface car park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

Car parking charges have been suspended by West Suffolk Council with immediate effect.

The tariffs at all West Suffolk Council car parks and on-street spaces are being temporarily suspended to support key workers and community volunteers in the current coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman said the move would help local key workers and the delivery of essential goods for the most vulnerable in town centres by community volunteers and organisations.

It is also hoped it will ease parking for many working from home or in residential parking zones as they will be able to use the car parks and reduce parking on streets in congested areas, allowing emergency vehicles and essential services such as bin lorries to get through.

MORE: Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Leader of West Suffolk Council, John Griffiths, said: “We are continually reviewing what we can do to help our residents, businesses and partners through this difficult time.

“Key workers, such as NHS staff, who are working long and unusual hours need our car parks to get to and from work to perform their vital role or get essential shopping. The move will also help over the coming weeks to support community volunteers who may be out distributing food and medicines to people in need.

You may also want to watch:

“Alongside this, we now have many town centre residents at home during the day and in resident’s parking zones. We recognise, in certain locations such as Bury St Edmunds town centre, some roads are difficult to get down with the number of vehicles parked. The temporary postponement will ease this and help emergency services vehicles and our own bin collection crews to get through.

“It will also enable us to redeploy staff to other elements of the council’s work in supporting residents and businesses at this critical time for us all.”

While it will take until early next week to cover all machines and make changes to RingGo, the council spokesman said the local authority would stop parking enforcement for all but dangerous parking with immediate effect.

MORE: ‘Support Local’ – Our new campaign aims to help businesses through crisis

Mr Griffiths added: “We will still need to manage and pay the costs of car parks, but we feel it is right to support our communities in these unprecedented times through the immediate suspension of charges in all of our car parks.”

West Suffolk Council is also working to support the setting up and running of voluntary groups that are helping the most vulnerable in their communities.

The temporary suspension of charges will be kept under review.

•Join our Facebook group to stay up to date with coronavirus news in Suffolk. You can also sign up to our newsletter and read all the latest updates here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The communities, groups and businesses in Suffolk helping others in their hour of need

Communities from across Suffolk are banding together Picture: Beckie Egan Photography/ Woodbridge Town Council/ Felixstowe Town Council

‘After a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them’ - Ex-defender on ‘leader’ Lambert’s management style

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24