Council to set up eight community partnerships across east Suffolk

East Suffolk Council has voted to create eight Community Partnerships Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN Archant

The full council voted to approve plans for the partnerships, which are expected to be up and running early next year.

A map of the eight Community Partnerships in east Suffolk Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL A map of the eight Community Partnerships in east Suffolk Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Each partnership will funded with £10,000 in the first year, extending to £25,000 for the next three years, as well as being given a £150,000 strategic pot for community projects.

This pot will increase to £300,000 per year for the next three years.

The partnerships aim to tackle issues within communities often overlooked by county, district and parish councils.

To do this, workshops will run in each area inviting organisations and individuals from the community to bring their insight on what needs to be done to the table.

Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council Picture: PAUL NIXON/SUFFOLK COASTAL Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council Picture: PAUL NIXON/SUFFOLK COASTAL

Looking closely at data on areas such as health deprivation, life expectancy, social inclusion, air quality, children in care, community transport and housing and combining it with local knowledge, the partnership will then come up with projects that could combat the issues raised.

The plans were approved at a meeting in Melton on Wednesday, September 25 and the first workshops are set to start between October and November this year.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: "The idea is for them to come together and look at solving what may be problems, issues and challenges within the local community area.

"It is about the more in depth issues that make or break a community.

"At the workshops we will be focussing on data which will really help us delve into the issues that affect each community partnership.

"That will all go to the community partnership meetings which will look at the response to these problems.

I am proud this council has been able to invest in this."

Councillor Tony Goldson gave his support for the initiative, saying it would tackle issues sometimes overlooked by councils.

"This will give us the opportunity to get top the people we do not reach," he said.

However, Councillor Chris Blundell voiced concerns over the weight each partnership member's vote would have when they meet, fearing some projects may get more attention than others.