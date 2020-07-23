Councillor ‘shocked and saddened’ by Aldeburgh incident

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach yesterday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS Archant

A councillor has expressed her sadness over an incident in Aldeburgh yesterday which has left a woman fighting for her life.

Councillor Jocelyn Bond said she was 'shocked' by the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Councillor Jocelyn Bond said she was 'shocked' by the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to an address in St Paul’s Close around 8.45am by the East of England Ambulance Service following reports a woman had collapsed.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was rushed to Ipswich Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance where she currently remains in a critical condition.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and currently remains in custody.

Jocelyn Bond, district councillor for Aldeburgh and Leiston, said she shocked to hear of the incident.

“It’s extremely sad and very unusual. Aldeburgh is a very safe town and this is extremely rare and very shocking.

“I think the residents will be very surprised. It’s a bit of a cliché, but these sorts of things don’t happen here, they don’t happen to us.”

A police cordon was set-up in St Paul’s Close while police investigations were carried out.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter landed on the beach, close to road between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness, not far from the Wentworth Hotel.