Councillor ‘shocked and saddened’ by Aldeburgh incident

PUBLISHED: 13:49 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 23 July 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach yesterday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach yesterday Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

A councillor has expressed her sadness over an incident in Aldeburgh yesterday which has left a woman fighting for her life.

Councillor Jocelyn Bond said she was 'shocked' by the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCouncillor Jocelyn Bond said she was 'shocked' by the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to an address in St Paul’s Close around 8.45am by the East of England Ambulance Service following reports a woman had collapsed.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was rushed to Ipswich Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance where she currently remains in a critical condition.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and currently remains in custody.

Jocelyn Bond, district councillor for Aldeburgh and Leiston, said she shocked to hear of the incident.

“It’s extremely sad and very unusual. Aldeburgh is a very safe town and this is extremely rare and very shocking.

“I think the residents will be very surprised. It’s a bit of a cliché, but these sorts of things don’t happen here, they don’t happen to us.”

A police cordon was set-up in St Paul’s Close while police investigations were carried out.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter landed on the beach, close to road between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness, not far from the Wentworth Hotel.

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

