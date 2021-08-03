'It's a very difficult decision': councillors split on Valley Ridge

Published: 5:30 AM August 3, 2021

An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture: HOLDER MATHIAS ARCHITECTS - Credit: Archant

Mixed feelings have been voiced among community leaders over fears that developers of a £500million ski resort could "walk away" from the project.

Investors in the Valley Ridge project have voiced concerns over plans which could see a nearby landfill site given a 13-year extension.

Vice-chairman of Barham Parish Council, Frances Millward said: "It would be a shame for the village if the Valley Ridge project did fall through because it has been going on for a long time and it brings in a lot of work and happiness to the area.

Investors have threatened to walk away if a nearby landfill site is given a 13-year extension - Credit: Valley Ridge

"After the year we have had it will be good to have somewhere where people can go out and do things so I do think it would be a shame if they did pull out.

"It will put the area on the map."

Chairman of Great Blakenham Parish Council, Steve Plume said Suffolk County Council have a very difficult decision to make.

"Holes in the ground are rare and it is an active landfill site which has been managed for decades," Mr Plume, said.

Councillors have become divided over the development - Credit: Valley Ridge

"It is a very difficult decision the councils have got to consider, because they need to continue landfill but also support a development that will increase local employment and bring in revenue.

"It is not one that should be taken easily."

Suffolk County Council says it has received a planning application to allow the Masons site, in Great Blakenham, to continue to operate into the future.

County Councillor, Andrew Stringer has said the site should remain as a wildlife site until the landfill site has reached its capacity.

Cllr Andrew Stringer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"We have been told since 2007 that this leisure complex can operate side by side with a landfill site, but now we are told it isn't.

"We suspected this all along and it is difficult to try and find a way out. If we did not carry on the landfill site the government would demand we do it somewhere else.

"This site is built into a minerals and waste plan which was updated in 2018 as the prominent landfill site for Suffolk.

"We would like to have seen it made into a wildlife site all along as we did think that people would not like to go on holiday next to a landfill site."







