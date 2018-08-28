Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Councillors give green light to Stansted airport expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 21:26 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:26 14 November 2018

An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

Archant

Stansted Airport’s expansion plans have been approved by Uttlesford District Council’s planning committee.

Ken O'Toole, chief executive of Stansted Airport. Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHYKen O'Toole, chief executive of Stansted Airport. Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY

A tense, seven-hour meeting ended with councillors voting to approve Manchester Airport Group’s application to increase the airport’s annual passenger cap from 35 million to 43 million.

Parish councillors and local residents were given the chance to speak at the meeting, raising concerns about traffic, noise and pollution.

Councillor Alan Dean, from Stansted Mountfitchet Parish Council, said the airport was a mixed blessing for Uttlesford residents - it employed many people but it also caused road and railway congestion.

He said the committee did not have all the evidence needed to make an informed decision and concluded that the Government should be making the decision.

Councillor Peter Jones, also a parish councillor for Stansted Mountfitchet, said the application was “unwelcome and unsound”.

Local resident and parish councillor, Graham Mott, 83, has lived in Elsenham, a village near Stansted Airport, all his life.

He said residents can no longer have their doors open during the day due to the noise of planes and the smell of fuel.

Brian Ross, on behalf of campaign group Stop Stansted Expansion, reiterated the need for a public enquiry.

“Give us a chance to challenge them [the applicant] at a public enquiry,” Mr Ross said. “Let’s put the facts and evidence before a public enquiry.”

But support for the airport’s plan was voiced by airline operator Jet2, the principal of Stansted Airport College and Invest Essex.

Karen Spencer, principal and chief executive of Harlow College and the newly opened Stansted Airport College, said the opening of the education facility meant 700 young people stay in Uttlesford for their education, boosting the local economy.

A spokesman for Jet2 said the company was strongly in favour of Stansted Airport’s expansion and the business needed certainty for investment.

Addressing the planning committee and members of the public, Ken O’Toole, CEO of Stansted Airport, said “a successful airport and a successful region go hand-in-hand” and emphasised that the application was about making “best use” of the runway, rather than maximising its use.

“I am proud of the airport’s growth since 2013, especially in what is a very competitive aviation market,” Mr O’Toole said. “But I am also proud of the way in which we have delivered the growth - in a phased and managed way that has seen us remain committed to our core principles, with an enduring responsibility to our local environment and our neighbours to operate, develop and grow in a sustainable and balanced manner.”

Councillor Paul Fairhurst. who sits on the district council’s planning committee, said he would be refusing the application on the grounds of protecting future generations from the ‘harms of noise and air pollution’.

Other members of the committee, Councillor Anthony Gerard and Councillor Janice Loughlin, also raised concerns about pollution.

But Councillor Robert Chambers said he would be voting to approve Stansted Airport’s plans - for the benefit of the next generation.

“If you know anything about big business, and I mean big business, you know you have to plan for the future,” Cllr Chambers said. “I am thinking about the future generation of Uttlesford - where they will work, where they will live, and the airport has something to do with all of that.”

The motion to approve the plans was backed by five votes to five with the chairman having the casting vote for approval.

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

30 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Suffolk Highways has announced on social media that one of its workers was ‘driven into’ and racially abused as he assisted in a fatal crash on the A12 today.

Councillors give green light to Stansted airport expansion plans

41 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

Stansted Airport’s expansion plans have been approved by Uttlesford District Council’s planning committee.

Liverpool Street train disruption and cancellations expected until 9pm

20:37 Dominic Moffitt
Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services Picture: ARCHANT

Delays and cancellations continue on trains going to and from London Liverpool Street after an earlier points failure.

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Flasher exposes himself to dog walker

19:00 Will Jefford
Police are investigating a flashing incident in Tuddenham. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in Tuddenham.

Vicious attack leaves man with serious injuries

18:06 Will Jefford
Two men have been arrested following the attack. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an attack in Sudbury.

Breaking News Planners vote to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity

17:53 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

The decision on whether to give Stansted Airport the go ahead to raise its passenger numbers by eight million a year has been approved.

Most read

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24