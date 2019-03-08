Sunny

Community voices sadness at death of motorcyclist

PUBLISHED: 19:35 23 April 2019

The accident happened on the A1120 between the villages of Pettaugh and Stonham Aspal in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident happened on the A1120 between the villages of Pettaugh and Stonham Aspal in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Community leaders have spoken of their sadness at the death of a motorcyclist on a rural Suffolk road.

Councillors from Pettaugh Parish Council have paid tribute to the man who died in the motorcycle accident. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDCouncillors from Pettaugh Parish Council have paid tribute to the man who died in the motorcycle accident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The man, who is said to have been in his 50s, died at the scene of the accident which happened on the A1120 between the villages of Pettaugh and Stonham Aspal, just after 2.25pm on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 22, when his Kymco Miler 125 motorcycle left the road.

Police, who attended alongside firefighters, say they had received reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle which had left the road and landed in a ditch.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were also called to the scene of the accident but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the man or the cause of the accident are currently known.

Malcolm Owers, chairman of Pettaugh Parish Council, said: “It is very sad thing to hear that anyone has died, especially someone in their 50s.

“I was helping a friend yesterday and wasn't at home - I knew the road had been closed for a long time, but to find out someone has died is very sad.”

His views were echoed by Esther Thornton, also a Pettaugh parish councillor, who said it was sad to hear of the man's death.

The road, which runs from Stowmarket to Yoxford, has previously been labelled as “dangerous” by Ashfield Parish Council chairman Myles Hansen.

The tragic incident was the third motorcycle death in East Anglia over the Easter Weekend, after two men died in separate crashes in Norfolk on Saturday and Sunday.

The British Motorcyclists Federation, a group campaigning for riders' rights, say on their website: “Country roads represent different challenges to motorcyclists.

“Unfortunately, most accidents are caused on country roads, particularly left-hand bends.”

Witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Suffolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 201 of April 22.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

