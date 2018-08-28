Could you stand as an East Suffolk councillor in 2019?

People across east Suffolk are being urged to consider standing for election for 2019 as two district councils merge.

From April 2019, Suffolk Coastal and Waveney district councils will merge to become East Suffolk Council – the largest district authority in the country.

The new council will be served by 55 councillors across 29 wards, and now locals are being asked to consider standing for election in May’s ballots.

Stephen Baker, chief executive for the two councils said: “We are looking for people who are interested in the exciting challenge of becoming one of the first ever East Suffolk councillors.

“Our new councillors need to be passionate about local issues, energetic and committed to making a difference to the lives of local people.

“Councillors play an important role in making sure the voices of a community are heard and the needs of local people are met.

“There are no formal qualifications needed and we would encourage anyone meeting the eligibility criteria to consider standing for election; anyone elected for the first time will be given all the training and support they need.”

To stand, applicants must be aged at least 18, be a UK, EU or Commonwealth citizen, and either be registered to vote in the district, work or live there for 12 months or more, or have been a land owner or tenant in the district for 12 months or more.

