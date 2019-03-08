New study to explore how to boost Sudbury town centre

Sudbury town centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

A study to identify ways of breathing new life into Sudbury town centre has been ordered.

Sudbury bus station in Hamilton Road Sudbury bus station in Hamilton Road

Suffolk County Council (SCC) and Babergh District Council (BDC) have commissioned consultants WSP to consider a range of options to boost the town's economy and position Market Hill as the cultural heart of the community.

The study will focus on enabling the redevelopment of the Hamilton Road Quarter, while options for the transition of the bus station to provision of on-street bus facilities and stops will also be considered.

This work will include potential changes to key junctions in the town, including the key junction of Station Road/Great Eastern Road and the Waitrose car park.

It will also consider ways to support a stronger bus service network, working closely with operators and developing a sustainable transport system for the town.

Michael Holt of Babergh District Council Picture: PAUL NIXON Michael Holt of Babergh District Council Picture: PAUL NIXON

The foundations of the study began last autumn with the introduction of the Sudbury Vision for Prosperity action plan.

The councils see the study as crucial in shaping sustainable changes to support future investment and development of the town centre.

It will also consider the development and redesign of the town centre landscape and making the Market Hill a focal location spot for community and cultural events hosted in the town.

The outcome of the public realm and bus station work will enable the councils to bid for funding to deliver the work early next year and will support the work of the Sudbury Vision Steering Group.

It is proposed to present the findings of the survey to the public early next year.

Andrew Reid, SCC cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: "This work provides the opportunity to work collaboratively on options not only to improve the Market Hill, the heart of the town centre, but also enable the development of a key area of the town.

"This will also start to look at key junctions in the town and support the County's ambitions for improved sustainable transport."

Andrew Reid of Suffolk County Council Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Andrew Reid of Suffolk County Council Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Issues of traffic flow, congestion and air quality in the town were highlighted in the Vision For Prosperity Action Plan.

The study will run in conjunction with an experimental Traffic Regulation Order in place to address the air quality management issues in Cross Street, which will see the removal of parking bays in January 2020,

Michael Holt, BDC cabinet member for economic growth said: "This joint town centre study with Suffolk County Council and other local partners will help us move another step forward in the revitalisation of Sudbury's town centre and the surrounding area.

"We want to ensure the town centre remains relevant and that we work toward the best outcome for the whole town and the communities that are depend on it.

"The outcome of study will allow us to make informed decisions going forward, to shape the changes needed for growth, encourage businesses, attract new investment and improve the provision for residents and visitors."