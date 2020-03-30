E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Councils unveil aid packages for businesses

PUBLISHED: 12:56 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 30 March 2020

Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on businesses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on businesses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Businesses across Babergh and Mid Suffolk are set to receive financial support through grant funding announced in the Government’s package of measures designed to help smaller businesses.

The government has opened a grant fund aimed at helping businesses entitled to rate relief or those in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk are responsible for payment of these grants to our businesses and have put in place the systems to manage the grant payments.

All qualifying businesses are now being contacted regarding payment of the grants of either:

• £10,000 if the rateable value of the business premises is £15,000 or less, or

• £25,000 if the rateable value is greater than £15,000 but less than £51,000

You may also want to watch:

Qualifying businesses will receive a letter at their registered business address, but as they may not have access to that premises the form is immediately available online for all qualifying businesses.

To ensure fast payment of this financial support, all these businesses are being asked to complete a short online form to confirm their payment details and eligibility, with payments being made from early April.

Michael Holt, Babergh District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “These are unprecedented and difficult times and we urge businesses who receive rate relief to submit their details on the online form to ensure they quickly receive the financial support they are entitled to.”

Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “I am pleased to see that the Government is delivering a package of financial support for businesses and that Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Councils, along with our key partners, have worked hard to create new systems and processes in order to distribute the money as quickly as possible.”

Additional information about the package of measures available to both large and small businesses and new details for financial support available for self-employed individuals can be found on the council’s COVID-19 Business FAQs at www.babergh.gov.uk or www.midsuffolk.gov.uk.

Join our Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for daily updates on coronavirus in Suffolk. For a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory urges Suffolk to “dig deep” after launching FeedNHS

The thespian couple were talking on GMB on Friday March 27 about their campaign called FeedNHS in the coronavirus crisis. Picture:GMB

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory urges Suffolk to “dig deep” after launching FeedNHS

The thespian couple were talking on GMB on Friday March 27 about their campaign called FeedNHS in the coronavirus crisis. Picture:GMB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Councils unveil aid packages for businesses

Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on businesses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

On this day in Town’s history: Blue Sky’s the limit for Bobby Robson’s super Town

David Johnson celebrates after scoring one of the goals in Town's 3-0 victory against Coventry at Portman Road in March 1974

Car crashes into wall

The driver was arrested and taken into custody Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24