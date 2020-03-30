Councils unveil aid packages for businesses

Businesses across Babergh and Mid Suffolk are set to receive financial support through grant funding announced in the Government’s package of measures designed to help smaller businesses.

The government has opened a grant fund aimed at helping businesses entitled to rate relief or those in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk are responsible for payment of these grants to our businesses and have put in place the systems to manage the grant payments.

All qualifying businesses are now being contacted regarding payment of the grants of either:

• £10,000 if the rateable value of the business premises is £15,000 or less, or

• £25,000 if the rateable value is greater than £15,000 but less than £51,000

Qualifying businesses will receive a letter at their registered business address, but as they may not have access to that premises the form is immediately available online for all qualifying businesses.

To ensure fast payment of this financial support, all these businesses are being asked to complete a short online form to confirm their payment details and eligibility, with payments being made from early April.

Michael Holt, Babergh District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “These are unprecedented and difficult times and we urge businesses who receive rate relief to submit their details on the online form to ensure they quickly receive the financial support they are entitled to.”

Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth said: “I am pleased to see that the Government is delivering a package of financial support for businesses and that Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Councils, along with our key partners, have worked hard to create new systems and processes in order to distribute the money as quickly as possible.”

Additional information about the package of measures available to both large and small businesses and new details for financial support available for self-employed individuals can be found on the council’s COVID-19 Business FAQs at www.babergh.gov.uk or www.midsuffolk.gov.uk.

