Fake £20 notes used in town centre bar

04 November, 2019 - 16:30
Five fake £20 notes were used in Bury Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Businesses in Bury St Edmunds have been urged to remain vigilant after five fake £20 notes were used at a town centre bar at the weekend.

Two men used the counterfeit notes at Boosh Bar in Abbeygate Street just after midnight on Sunday, and the fake cash was "of very good quality", according to police.

Traders are now being warned to stay aware ahead of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre at the end of this month and busy festive season.

The serial number of the notes have been identified as AL44428555, LH66050170 (two) and LH60655701 (two).

One of the men is described as being aged in his mid 20s, with brown hair, wearing a khaki green jumper and dark jeans, while the other man, aged in his 20s, had gingery short hair and was wearing a black bomber jacket.

In December 2018, a flurry of fraudulent bank notes surfaced in Suffolk, with fraudsters trying to pay for low-value items with fake money.

There were multiple reports across the county in places such as Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Capel St Mary and East Bergholt.

How can I check to see if my note is fake?

Some checks like scanning a note with ultraviolet light can be impractical to do at home, but there are some things to look out for on the notes in your wallet:

- Hold the £20 note up to the light to see coloured irregular shapes printed on the front and back. They combine to form the £ symbol.

- You should also be able to see the Queen's portrait and a bright £20.

- Use a magnifying glass to look closely at the lettering beneath the Queen's portrait. You will see the value of the note in small letters and numbers.

- The printed lines and colours should be sharp, clear and free from smudges or blurred edges.

- A metallic thread appears as silver dashes on the back of the note. If you hold the note up to the light, the thread appears as a continuous dark line.

Anyone who is offered any counterfeit notes or has any information about anyone involved in the circulation of counterfeit money can contact Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

