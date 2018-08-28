Sunshine and Showers

Fake Scottish £20 notes used in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:25 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 06:14 27 January 2019

Market Hill in Clare Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Market Hill in Clare Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are urging businesses to be vigilant after reports of fake Scottish £20 notes being used in two Suffolk market towns.

A man went into a shop on Friday, January 18, on Market Hill in Clare between 4pm and 4.15pm, and bought a low-value item which was paid for with a Scottish £20 note.

It was found to be counterfeit, and it is believed several other businesses also had fake currency presented as genuine notes although these incidents were not reported to the police.

On Saturday, January 19, between 2.55pm and 3pm, two women presented a counterfeit Scottish £20 note to pay for a low-value drink in Lordscroft Lane, Haverhill.

Both women had Scottish accents, and are described as having dark hair, a large build and being mid 30s to early 40s in age. One of the women was wearing a black cardigan and black top, while the other wore a black and white striped top.

Other incidents of counterfeit £50 notes took place in Woodbridge on Saturday, January 19.

Anyone who is offered any counterfeit notes, or has any information about those involved in the circulation of counterfeit money, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37-4011-19 or 37-4281-19.

