Developers eye 80 more homes for proposed housing estate

Fornham All Saints could be in line for more homes than anticipated. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A planned housing estate in Fornham All Saints could be increased from 250 homes to 330.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A planning application for up to 250 homes on land at Marham Park was approved in October 2014, with much of the infrastructure already having been delivered.

But a revised outline planning application has been lodged by Countryside Properties Ltd for up to 330 homes - 80 more than originally planned - and still on the same size area of land.

A planning statement submitted by Savills on behalf of the firm, said: "In response to market demand and local housing need, the applicant would like to deliver smaller and lower priced homes than was initially envisaged on these parcels.

"The purpose of this outline application therefore is to increase the number of homes which can be delivered on these parcels to 330, an increase of 80 dwellings to accommodate those smaller homes.

"The application only seeks to increase the number of homes which can be delivered.

You may also want to watch:

"The extent of land to be developed for both residential and landscape purposes, as defined by the hybrid permission, is not changing."

The previously approved application also included provision of a link road from the A1101 Mildenhall Road to the B1106 Tut Hill, and the change of use of more than 15 hectares of land between the link road and Fornham All Saints to informal countryside recreation use.

According to the planning statement, a series of engagement events were held over the summer with the parish council, county council, members of the public and other key organisations.

The statement added: "Most of the issues raised through engagement related to the ongoing development of Marham Park.

"This is perhaps unsurprising given the stage of works and the proposals for parcels A and B [the two areas identified for 330 homes] represent a relatively small change in the overall scale of the development."

The applicants have confirmed that an updated green travel plan will be provided in due course, and vowed to continue ongoing discussions with the community over wide traffic and travel issues.

The bid is open for public feedback, and will go before planners at West Suffolk Council later this year.

The parish council has been approached for comment.