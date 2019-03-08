Heavy Rain

Rural broadband frustration for over half of Essex villages

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 June 2019

Rural Essex is suffering from broadband connection problems, according to a survey by County Broadband Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Broadband speeds are frustrating over half of the rural residents of Essex, according to one local internet provider.

County Broadband engineers operate across Essex and surrounding rural areas, providing 3,000 East Anglian homes with an internet connection Picture: COUNTY BROADBANDCounty Broadband engineers operate across Essex and surrounding rural areas, providing 3,000 East Anglian homes with an internet connection Picture: COUNTY BROADBAND

Slow speeds and connection problems were issues for 57% of villagers at some point in the smaller towns of Essex, according to the latest survey of 2,000 residents from Aldham-based provider County Broadband.

The company says that an unlucky 16% of residents polled have daily problems with their internet connection or speed.

Almost a quarter did not know what broadband speed they were paying for, and almost half - 43% - did not know the difference between superfast and the newer ultrafast broadband, which can reach speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps.

Lloyd Felton, chief executive of County Broadband, said: "Our survey reveals there is a lot of confusion with many homes and businesses signing up for 'fibre' thinking they are getting the fastest speeds when in fact their superfast connection relies on existing copper which significantly reduces speed and reliability

"As we increasingly rely on the internet in our day to day lives for downloading and streaming films, on demand catch up services, calls or even working from home the slowdowns become more and more noticeable.

"Ultrafast is the only way to ensure communities have the fast, reliable broadband they need for the future."

The survey also showed how reliant communities have become on their broadband, with 94% saying they have at least one computer connected to the web and 91% with a mobile or tablet.

County Broadband provides over 3,000 customers in East Anglia with their broadband connection.

