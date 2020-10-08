19 arrested in county lines drugs raids

Essex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police have arrested 19 people in drugs raids conducted in the early hours of this morning across Suffolk and Essex.

The operation targeted a network suspected of supplying cocaine to county lines drugs gangs Suffollk, west Essex, Hertfordshire and London.

One of the raids was carried out in Suffolk while 17 were in Harlow, culminating in weapons, cash and suspected drugs being seized.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and money laundering.

All 19 remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “Today’s arrests are the culmination of a complex investigation into a network of individuals suspected of feeding the drugs market by supplying cocaine to county lines gangs.

“Taking out this organised criminal network is a major blow in drying up the supply to these gangs.

“This investigation is just one example of how we are targeting the chain at every level to dismantle drugs networks and make it even harder for them to operate.

“By taking out these links in the chain, we are also helping to protect vulnerable adults and children who these criminals exploit and use for their own financial gain.”