E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

19 arrested in county lines drugs raids

PUBLISHED: 14:37 08 October 2020

Essex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police have arrested 19 people in drugs raids conducted in the early hours of this morning across Suffolk and Essex.

Essex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICEEssex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The operation targeted a network suspected of supplying cocaine to county lines drugs gangs Suffollk, west Essex, Hertfordshire and London.

One of the raids was carried out in Suffolk while 17 were in Harlow, culminating in weapons, cash and suspected drugs being seized.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and money laundering.

You may also want to watch:

All 19 remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “Today’s arrests are the culmination of a complex investigation into a network of individuals suspected of feeding the drugs market by supplying cocaine to county lines gangs.

“Taking out this organised criminal network is a major blow in drying up the supply to these gangs.

“This investigation is just one example of how we are targeting the chain at every level to dismantle drugs networks and make it even harder for them to operate.

Essex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICEEssex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

“By taking out these links in the chain, we are also helping to protect vulnerable adults and children who these criminals exploit and use for their own financial gain.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kesgrave shooting victim’s condition no longer life-threatening

Police remained in the Kesgrave area for several days after the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Predicting the non-league weekend results. How do we think your club will get on?

Felixstowe & Walton United are awarded a late penalty against Coggeshall Town last weekend. This weekend Felixstowe travel to Maldon. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

19 arrested in county lines drugs raids

Essex Police arrested 19 people in early morning raids in Essex and Suffolk today. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Potato grower celebrates deal to supply carbon-neutral meal kit company

Fairfields Farm's potato harvest Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM

Seaside leisure centre closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Walton-one-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS