E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Big advantages in joining a bigger trust’ - four schools join large network

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 July 2020

County Upper School headteacher Vicky Neale.

County Upper School headteacher Vicky Neale.

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds and its feeder schools have joined a large Suffolk-based trust.

The secondary school, as well as Horringer Court and Westley middle schools and Tollgate Primary School - previously under the Bury All-Through Trust - have spoken of their delight at teaming up with Unity Schools Partnership,

The quartet, which will continue to work together to provide ‘all through’ education, join Unity’s network of eight secondary schools, two middle schools, three special schools and 17 primary schools across Suffolk and Romford.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, said: “We are delighted to welcome the four new schools.

“They each bring a strong identity and reputation to our trust and we look forward to working closely with leaders, staff, students and families.

“At Unity, we offer a close network of both support and challenge while also ensuring each of our schools retain their local identity.”

The move was equally welcomed across the four schools with Vicky Neale, headteacher at County Upper School, saying it was a positive move for staff and students alike.

Mrs Neale said: “We have a really strong belief in providing an all-round education as we support our young people be the best they can be, in and out of the classroom.

“I know this vision is shared by the Unity Schools Partnership and that is why I am delighted to be joining them.

You may also want to watch:

“We can assure parents that on a day-to-day basis they will notice no change. The Bury All-Through Education, as it is now known, will continue to reinforce our commitment to a consistent education from four years old to 18.

“We look forward to working closely with Unity schools while also contributing some of the secrets of our success at the same time.”

At Horringer Court and Westley, both headteachers said the chance for staff progression was a big plus factor in joining Unity Schools Partnership.

Steven Palmer, head of school at Horringer Court Middle School, said: “We feel one of the big advantages in joining a bigger trust are the opportunities available from working with a much larger network of schools.

“I think joining Unity will ensure the sustainability of the four schools that made up the Bury All-Through Trust.”

He said it would offer huge professional development opportunities for their staff and therefore better outcomes for their children.

Ian Kearns, head of school at Westley Middle School, added: “I have been a headteacher in both primary and middle schools and I’ve taught secondary school age groups.

“I have seen all sides of the educational spectrum and I believe the vision of Unity Schools Partnership really fits into my own vision.

“I am fortunate to have great staff at Westley and I think they will only grow and grow by benefitting from what Unity Schools Partnership can offer.”

Welcoming the move, Hannah Brookman, head of school at Tollgate Primary School, said: “We are really excited about the prospect of joining Unity Schools Partnership. It is going to bring great opportunities to widen our network and relationships with other schools while continuing to promote Tollgate and our all-through approach.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First pictures of new Stowmarket High School

Dave Lee-Allan, the headteacher of Stowmarket High School. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Big advantages in joining a bigger trust’ - four schools join large network

County Upper School headteacher Vicky Neale.

What is the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk?

Hardwick Manor Grounds - Picture: Savills

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The three Suffolk from Ballingdon women who tried to remove a curse by putting toenails in a bottle and throwing it on the fire

In the 17th century Bellarmine jugs were favoured for witch bottles. PICTURE: STEVE ADAMS

Funeral of US airman based at RAF Lakenheath being livestreamed online

Lieutenant Kenneth 'Kage' Allen, pictured with his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK