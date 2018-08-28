Heavy Rain

Anger as video of schoolgirls ‘fighting’ is shared on social media

PUBLISHED: 13:10 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 08 February 2019

The video was shot ourside County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

A school has said it has made efforts to remove a video from social media reportedly showing two girls having a fight.

The altercation allegedly took place at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday and was filmed by another student.

County Upper’s headteacher Vicky Neale said the pupil who filmed it had been spoken with, as well as those they are aware of sharing the footage.

She added: “We have taken all reasonable steps to get it off social media. It was all dealt with and unfortunately these things do happen at all schools.”

Mrs Neale said the incident, which happened on a school field at the end of lunchtime, was over within a minute and three members of staff were on duty at the time.

The victim was well enough to attend lessons that afternoon, she added.

“Both are still at the school currently, the investigation is all done and appropriate punishments have been made,” she said. “It’s not typical of County and has been dealt with extremely quickly.”

Mrs Neale said there was a “long history” between the two girls.

People have expressed their concerns on Facebook about the fight being shared on social media, with one person describing it as “upsetting and sickening”.

They added: “I hope anyone who shared this footage or responsible for videoing it stops and thinks how they would feel if it was them and how parents would feel if it was there [sic] child.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

