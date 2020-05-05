Great tit chicks brought back from the brink of death

A brood of great tit chicks have been saved from almost certain death after falling out of a garden nest box.

Belinda and Clive Cordey, from Bury St Edmunds, rescued the half a dozen chicks after finding them on the ground when their birdbox fell down from a tree in their garden.

Initially the couple thought they were dead as their parents had seemingly abandoned them but after warming them up using a heatpad and fleece the chicks were successfully revived.

Mrs Cordey said: “Within half an hour they started to come round so we quickly returned them to the reinforced birdbox. The mum and dad have now come back and are feeding them as usual. I’m absolutely thrilled as we are big animal lovers. I got it from my dad.”

Mrs Cordey’s father, David Parsley, said: “I’m so proud of her. It brought a tear to my eye.”