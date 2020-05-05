E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Great tit chicks brought back from the brink of death

PUBLISHED: 19:39 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 05 May 2020

Belinda Cordey and her nest box for the great tits which had fallen in her garden and thrown the chicks out of their nest. Picture: BELINDA AND CLIVE CORDEY

Belinda Cordey and her nest box for the great tits which had fallen in her garden and thrown the chicks out of their nest. Picture: BELINDA AND CLIVE CORDEY

A brood of great tit chicks have been saved from almost certain death after falling out of a garden nest box.

A great tit leaving the nest box in Belinda Cordey's garden after her and her husband Clive saved the chicks inside. Picture: BELINDA AND CLIVE CORDEYA great tit leaving the nest box in Belinda Cordey's garden after her and her husband Clive saved the chicks inside. Picture: BELINDA AND CLIVE CORDEY

Belinda and Clive Cordey, from Bury St Edmunds, rescued the half a dozen chicks after finding them on the ground when their birdbox fell down from a tree in their garden.

Initially the couple thought they were dead as their parents had seemingly abandoned them but after warming them up using a heatpad and fleece the chicks were successfully revived.

Mrs Cordey said: “Within half an hour they started to come round so we quickly returned them to the reinforced birdbox. The mum and dad have now come back and are feeding them as usual. I’m absolutely thrilled as we are big animal lovers. I got it from my dad.”

Mrs Cordey’s father, David Parsley, said: “I’m so proud of her. It brought a tear to my eye.”

