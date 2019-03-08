Couple found guilty of murdering man before setting flat on fire to cover tracks

Freya Parker-Magowan and Seth Stollery were found guilty or murder by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A couple who beat a man to death in his own home and then set it on fire to try to cover it up have been convicted of murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Gillett was killed in is Clacton home on Boxing Day last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Paul Gillett was killed in is Clacton home on Boxing Day last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Paul Gillett, 54, was found dead in the bath of his flat in Station Road, Clacton, by firefighters who had been called to a fire there at around 7am on Boxing Day last year.

He had sustained multiple injuries, including defensive wounds, and a post-mortem examination found he died from head trauma.

Freya Parker-McGowan, 43, who had been living with Mr Gillett at the time of his death, and her former partner, 48 year-old Seth Stollery were both found guilty of murder and arson with intent to endanger life by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Parker-McGowan had previous split up with Stollery but the pair had reconciled and in the early hours of Boxing Day they had both been at Mr Gillett's home to pick up Parker-McGowan's belongings.

They arrived at the flat at around midnight on Christmas Day and stayed for several hours.

During that time Mr Gillett was subjected to an assault which led to his death and his body dumped in the bath.

Fire investigators found five fires had then been started in the flat in an attempt to cover up the murder.

Through their investigations detectives established that, earlier in the evening, Stollery had been told that Mr Gillett and Parker-McGowan had engaged in a sexual relationship while she was staying the flat.

You may also want to watch:

Both Stollery and Parker-McGowan were picked out during an identity procedure as having been seen going into the block of flats around midnight on the night of Christmas Day.

At their trial they both confirmed they were the only other people in the flat at the time Mr Gillett was murdered but each said the other was responsible.

They claimed the assault had taken place in a dispute over an iPad they claim Mr Gillett had stolen and then sold.

They both denied the charges but at the trial which concluded today (July 9) a jury took less than two hours to find them both guilty.

They are due to be sentenced at the same court next month.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "The attack Paul Gillett suffered was brutal and the pair tried to cover their tracks by setting fire to his home.

"I want to praise the police and fire officers who first attended the scene for their fantastic work which set the foundations for this conviction.

"In a short amount of time, through speaking to people at the scene and excellent local knowledge, they were able to identify Stollery and Parker-McGowan, locate them and secure them, and secure vital evidence. It is this which led to today's conviction.

"Mr Gillett was a quiet man, who was liked within the flats at which he lived. Stollery and Parker-Magowan took advantage of his nature. They brutally and needlessly murdered him before trying to callously cover their tracks. They had noi regard for the safety of other residents when they started the fire in Mr Gillett's home.

"I am pleased with the result today, and hope it brings some closure for Mr Gillett's family".