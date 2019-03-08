Couple set off on 8,000-mile trip from Suffolk to China on bike

Hannah (purple jacket) and her husband Ross (red jacket) have left Suffolk bound for China Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM Archant

A former school teacher from Kelsale has set off on a mammoth trip around the world on her bike.

Hannah and Ross were sent off by friends in Kelsale Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM Hannah and Ross were sent off by friends in Kelsale Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM

30-year-old Hannah Basham, a former teacher at Leiston Primary School, and her husband Ross, 36 will be travelling across the continent and on to China by cycling.

The couple will be spending the next few months on the road, carrying everything on their back including the sleeping tents they are sleeping in.

It's not the first time the couple have taken on a huge cycling challenge with the couple having previously flown their bikes out to South East Asia for their honeymoon where they clocked up hundreds of miles.

This time, however, they are going one step further and cycling all the way there through a range of different climates and terrain.

Hannah and Ross Basham have set out on a cycle trip to China Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM Hannah and Ross Basham have set out on a cycle trip to China Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM

"This time we wanted it be harder and we wanted to be more self sufficient," said Mrs Basham.

"It just seemed a good challenge."

The couple started their journey in Kelsale with friends joining them as far as Woodbridge.

Hannah and Ross started their trip in Kelsale and now have thousands of miles ahead Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM Hannah and Ross started their trip in Kelsale and now have thousands of miles ahead Picture: HANNAH AND ROSS BASHAM

From their the two continued on to London before heading towards the south coast.

The couple believe it will take around 6-8 weeks to reach complete the journey's first stage across Europe.

"The first leg is down to Turkey," said Mrs Basham, "and from there we go on Armenia and Azerbaijan."

From there the trip becomes more complicated with the couple having to take a container ship to travel across the Caspian Sea and towards central Asia.

"As the crow flies its about 5,500 miles but on the ground it could be between 6-8,000 miles," said Mrs Basham.

Aside from the number of miles the pair will clock up Mrs Basham said one of the hardest parts of the trip was thinking about their day to day needs while passing through different countries.

She said:"It's having to think about things I wouldn't have to think about normally liking getting food but also missing our family and friends."