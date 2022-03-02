How a brief encounter became 71 years of marriage

Richard and Ruby Creaney, who are celebrating 71 years of marriage on 23 March - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

When Richard and Ruby Creaney first met in 1947, their encounter threatened to be all too brief as she had to return to work.

The couple were attending a dance at Colchester Corn Exchange, but the then Ruby Anderson needed to return to finish off her work auditing accounts at the town’s Regal cinema.

However, Richard decided to return with her and went to watch a film while she finished off her work.

Their romance has stayed the course and the Framlingham great grandparents will be celebrating 71 years of marriage on 23 March.

They were married at Lion Walk Church in Colchester in 1951 and have been on quite an adventure since, spending a lot of time travelling abroad, including embarking on a tour of Europe, the Middle East and Africa in a motor home.

Mr Creaney, 92, and his 93-year-old wife have also lived in Barcelona for 14 years before moving back to Colchester and then to their current home in Mayhew Road.

Having grown up in Colchester and attended schools in the town, Mr Creaney completed national service as an able seaman with the Royal Navy, serving on the destroyer HMS St Kitts, while his wife worked for estate agents.

They lived in the Essex town’s centre before moving to the nearby village of Layer-de-la-Haye and then Redbourn in Hertfordshire where they ran the general stores.

Upon returning from their motor home adventure, they lived in Southend before returning to Colchester where they ran a business that specialised in selling companies.

However, when Mr Creaney developed rheumatoid arthritis, he decided to retire and pass on the family firm to his son Stuart, 66, before moving with Ruby to Spain.

They moved to Framlingham five years ago to be closer to their son. Sadly, their other son, Philip died aged 60.

The couple have four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Of the key to their longevity, Mr Creaney said: “I think we both want the same thing and we have always been honest with each other. Occasionally, we might have the odd slip-up, but we have never argued very much. We have worked together several times, so we have always understood what each other is doing.”