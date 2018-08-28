Partly Cloudy

Clacton’s market buys new trolley for 73-year-old robbery victim

PUBLISHED: 18:22 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:22 24 November 2018

Maria Revell and PC Emma Harnett with the gifts, hamper and trolley which was donated to a 73-year-old robbery victim Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Maria Revell and PC Emma Harnett with the gifts, hamper and trolley which was donated to a 73-year-old robbery victim Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Clacton’s covered market has come together in support of a 73-year-old woman who was robbed of a trolley containing her handbag, bank cards and keys last week.

Louise Anne Wyles and Maria Revell, from the market, arranged a collection for the woman after hearing about how she was robbed in West Avenue at around 5pm on Sunday, November 18.

The market managed to raise enough money to buy the woman a brand new tartan trolley - helping to give her back her independence.

The woman also received various gifts from businesses and stallholders in the town, including a hamper from Morrisons on Waterglade Retail Park.

DC Mike Evans, from Clacton CID said the effort had restored the victim’s faith that ‘there are good people in the town’.

He said: “I have told the woman and she was overwhelmed with delight when she heard of the generosity of businesses.

“She said their actions have restored her faith that there are good people in the town and spoke highly of the kindness shown.

“I personally want to thank everyone who rallied together to support her.

“Having been an officer here for some time now, I was not surprised to hear about this goodwill because this community really does care.”

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the robbery, which saw a man with a large bike barge the victim, causing her to fall.

The man then cycled off with her trolley, which included her bank cards, phone, keys and handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/168743/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

