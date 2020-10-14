E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Workers at Suffolk Bosch site test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:50 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 14 October 2020

A number of staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bosch office in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Bosch office in Stowmarket is being deep-cleaned after a number of workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The German engineering and technology firm based in Stowmarket, which employs around 100 people, said it was “aware of a few associates” who have received positive test results.

A spokesman for Bosch said: “We are currently aware of a few associates at our Bosch office in Stowmarket, who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The affected associates are self-isolating at home. Their condition is stable and we are keeping in regular contact with them.

“The health and safety of our associates is the utmost importance and the office is currently being deep-cleaned.”

The cases come a few weeks after a Covid-19 outbreak was reported at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton, where more than 50 members of staff tested positive for the virus.

The majority of the cases at the turkey factory were among staff who live in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, a Suffolk County Council spokesman said.

MORE: 18 more Bernard Matthews workers test positive for coronavirus

Bosch – which closed its power tools and home and garden factory in the town earlier this year – said a deep-clean was underway at the Stowmarket office.

The spokesman added: “We began working immediately to establish which, if any, co-workers might have been in contact with the affected associates.

“In line with current Government guidelines, any close contacts have been notified and been asked to self-isolate for the recommended quarantine period of 14 days.

“We continue to follow the Government guidelines and recommend that our associates work from home, if possible.”

