New data breaks down where coronavirus cases are in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

New data has revealed the extent of coronavirus cases across towns and villages in Suffolk.

The latest statistics, from Public Health England, cover the period between November 2 and November 8.

During this period Hadleigh continued to be the area with the highest number of cases, recording 85 in the time frame covered by this data.

The case numbers were more than four times higher than the next highest area in the county.

A number of outbreaks have been reported in the town including at Magdalen Care Home.

As a result of the time lag on this data it is possible that figures for Hadleigh, as well as other parts of Suffolk could be higher by now.

Other areas with higher case numbers included Westgate in Ipswich on 17, Bungay and the Saints with 16 cases and Gipping and Chantry Park on 15.

The data also showed that a number of areas in Suffolk were still recording very low or no cases at all with Trimley, Framlingham and Southwold among the areas recording 0-2 cases.

Concrete data is not recorded for areas which report less than three cases.

Infection rate data in Suffolk has shown rising cases numbers across the county in recent days with West Suffolk the only area to see a drop.

Despite these rising numbers Suffolk’s figures remain relatively low compared to other parts of the country.

