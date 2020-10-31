Mapped: Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates?

Coronavirus infection rates continue to differ across Suffolk and north Essex as England prepares for a month-long lockdown – with cases falling in some areas and rising in others.

The Suffolk-wide infection rate for the week to Monday, October 26 was 80.5 cases per 100,000 people - among the lowest in the country, but up from the 64.4 cases per 100,000 the previous week.

Seven–day rates are calculated by dividing the total number of cases in the past week by the area’s population, and multiplying by 100,000.

Each area’s figures are converted into an infection rate per 100,000 people, so data is standardised and comparable across the UK.

In some parts of the county, cases doubled within a week while others halved, according to the Government’s data.

• The map is divided into postcode areas called MSOAs. Explore the map above to find out the case numbers and infection rate in your local neighbourhood.

The Suffolk neighbourhood with the most cases and the highest infection rate was Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds, with 23 cases in the week to Monday, October 26. This is up from the 19 cases recorded in the previous week’s data.

It puts its rolling seven-day infection rate at 287.7 per 100,000 people.

Moreton Hall was this week issued a coronavirus alert by West Suffolk Council after a spike in cases via household transmissions.

West Suffolk Council warned residents that they “must act now” to reduce the spread of the disease and to avoid the possibility of further restrictions becoming necessary.

The council said: “There is evidence that a large number of cases in Moreton Hall involve household transmission, especially where people are visiting friends and family.”

The second highest infection rate in Suffolk is in North Sudbury and Long Melford, which has a rolling seven-day infection rate of 219 per 100,000.

In north Essex, the highest rate of infection is Central Colchester, with 335.9 cases per 100,000 people in its population of 11,610.

Parson’s Heath was closely behind this with a rate of 308.4 per 100,000.

It is not known which is Suffolk’s least-infected community, as several areas did not have any data released.

In each of those areas, this means there were only one or two positive cases detected that week.

Based on the data available, the areas featured on the map with the lowest infection rates are scattered across both counties.

Kesgrave East & Martlesham, Brandon and Needham Market South & Graeat Blakenham all recorded just three coronavirus cases in the week up to Monday, October 26. They all have rolling seven-day infection rates of less than 31 per 100,000.

West Mersea recorded the lowest infection rate in the north of Essex, with just three new cases. Its infection rate is 41.2 per 100,000.