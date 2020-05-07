Nine more coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex

Nine more people who were being treated for Covid-19 have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed on Thursday that seven more coronavirus patients had died.

Two patients, one in their 80s and one in their 60s, died at Ipswich Hospital.

Meanwhile in Colchester, ESNEFT confirmed five patients - two in their 90s and three in their 70s - have sadly passed away.

All seven patients had an underlying health condition.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said a further two patients under their care had died after testing positive for the virus.

The ages of the patients or whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by the trust.

The total number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals is now at 282, while there have been 46 reported deaths at West Suffolk Hospital.

