Nine more coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:29 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 07 May 2020

The government has released the latest number of deaths with coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The government has released the latest number of deaths with coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nine more people who were being treated for Covid-19 have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed on Thursday that seven more coronavirus patients had died.

Two patients, one in their 80s and one in their 60s, died at Ipswich Hospital.

Meanwhile in Colchester, ESNEFT confirmed five patients - two in their 90s and three in their 70s - have sadly passed away.

All seven patients had an underlying health condition.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said a further two patients under their care had died after testing positive for the virus.

The ages of the patients or whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by the trust.

The total number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals is now at 282, while there have been 46 reported deaths at West Suffolk Hospital.

MORE: Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Topic Tags:

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

