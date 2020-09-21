Coordination centre in place to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in Suffolk schools

Allan Cadzow, corporate director for children and young People at Suffolk County Council. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A coordination centre set up to keep children in school is ready to take action to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks.

The Covid-19 control centre which is run by Suffolk County Council in coordination with Public Health England and Public Health Suffolk, has been working with a number of schools who have recorded an outbreak.

The data-led system has been put in place with the aim of “protecting students, staff and preventing any further spread of the virus.

Allan Cadzow, Corporate Director for Children and Young People at Suffolk County Council, said: “All schools in Suffolk have the support of Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk and Suffolk County Council.

Where the small number of outbreaks have occurred, an Incident Management Team has been set up immediately, involving all partners to provide the school with the support it needs.

“Suffolk’s Covid-19 Coordination Centre is continually monitoring data and ready to respond, with the ultimate aim of protecting students, staff and preventing any further spread of the virus.”

The county council is also working to reassure parents and staff members concerned about the apparent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mr Cadzow: “The risk of COVID-19 to children and transmission of it between children and staff remains low.

“It is safe for children to be in school and incredibly important for their development and wellbeing.

“Suffolk County Council has been working closely with school leaders over the summer to help them make sure safety measures were in place for the start of the new term, including staggered start times, staggered breaktimes, increased hygiene and for children to remain in consistent groups.

“I have been extremely impressed at the way school leaders and their staff have risen to this unprecedented challenge.”