Local Suffolk coronavirus rates revealed in latest statistics

PUBLISHED: 19:08 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 20 October 2020

Ipswich Town Centre shoppers wearing masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The latest coronavirus rates in Suffolk have been revealed in new government statistics.

The latest figures show that both Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk currently have the same Covid-19 rate per 100,000 and have seen their rate rise over the past week.

During the week up to October 17, both districts saw 55.8 cases per 100,000 people.

That is up from 40.4 during the week up to October 10 in Mid Suffolk and 46.4 during the same period in West Suffolk.

In Essex, Colchester saw the largest rise in cases.

The district saw 97.1 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to October 17, up from 60.1 during the previous week.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

