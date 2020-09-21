E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The schools in Suffolk where there have been positive coronavirus tests

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 September 2020

More than 100 students are self-isolating at four schools across Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

More than 100 students at schools across Suffolk are currently self-isolating after a number of pupils or staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Schools across the region have been forced to ask students of all ages to stay at home for 14 days in a bid to protect their students and staff.

Public Health Suffolk are working closely with schools to ensure that the correct procedures are carried out when a student tests positive for the virus.

Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds took heed of that advice, requesting that 58 pupils self-isolated after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and children in the affected Year 2 ‘bubble’ were asked to stay at home after the positive test on September 14.

Also in Bury St Edmunds, a further 50 students are isolating from King Edward VI School after a teacher and another member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the students had been in close contact with the two members of staff in the past several days and will stay away from the school on the advice of Public Health Suffolk.

Lee Walker, headteacher at King Edward VI School, said: “We are continuing to work very closely with Suffolk County Council and Public Health England. The health, safety and well-being of our school community remains our number one priority.”

A student also tested positive for coronavirus at Northgate High school in Ipswich who have also asked a number of students to self-isolate.

The school said a form class had been asked to stay at home for a fortnight, starting last Thursday. The rest of the school remains unaffected.

A “relatively small number of children” are also self-isolating after a student tested positive at Farlingaye High School.

In a letter written to parents at the school, headteacher Andrew Sievewright said: “Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”

At the start of September, the first school to be hit by coronavirus in Suffolk was Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, which led to two weeks of disruption. More than 50 employees were tested for the virus, however the school has since reopened and is back to business as usual.

