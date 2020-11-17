Three districts in Suffolk and north Essex among bottom five in country for Covid rate

Woodbridge Thoroughfare during the second coronavirus lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus case rates continue to rise in most districts across Suffolk and north Essex – but three districts in the region are among the bottom five in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 677 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to November 13.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

MORE: NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Tendring has the lowest Covid rate in the country with 55.3 per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk is the third lowest, with 64.2 per 100,000 – slightly up from 56.7 the week before.

Mid Suffolk is the district with the fourth lowest case rate – 65.5 per 100,000.

Despite these districts being among the lowest in the country, the majority of districts in Suffolk and north Essex saw a rise in their case rate.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh’s case rate to make it the highest rate in the region.

It went from 93.4 per 100,000 in the week before November 6 to 173.9 per 100,000 in the week before November 13.

This is still well below the average rate across England – 273.8.

Most areas in England (232 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

MORE: Hospital reassures parents after coronavirus cases confirmed on Ipswich maternity ward

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,976 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13 – the equivalent of 760.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly on 731.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 6.

Hartlepool has the second highest rate, up sharply from 407.8 to 596.8, with 559 new cases.

Swale is in third place, where the rate has risen from 284.5 to 589.7, with 885 new cases.

Areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps include Boston (up from 233.7 to 470.3, with 330 new cases); Thanet (up from 290.3 to 520.0, with 738 new cases); and East Lindsey (up from 347.9 to 554.6, with 786 new cases).