Student at Bury St Edmunds secondary school tests positive for Covid

PUBLISHED: 11:46 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 27 October 2020

Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds has been the latest West Suffolk school to confirm a case of coronavirus among pupils. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A total of 38 students are isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 at the Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds.

Trenica King is headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds where a positive case of Covid-19 has been recorded.. Picture: GOODERHAM PRTrenica King is headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds where a positive case of Covid-19 has been recorded.. Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Trenica King, headteacher at the school, said: “We can confirm that a student at Sybil Andrews Academy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with Government guidance, we have now asked 38 students to isolate for a period of 14 days.

“We have been in contact with the Department for Education and have been in communication with parents of the students affected by this.

“We look forward to welcoming those students back on Wednesday 4th November.

“We would like to thank students, staff and parents for their continued support and understanding.”

The Rougham Tower Avenue academy, part of the Unity Schools Partnership, has 630 pupils according to last year’s Ofsted inspection.

Pupils from several other West Suffolk schools are isolating over the half term break due to Covid cases.

