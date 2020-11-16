E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Covid cases at school force hundreds of students to isolate

PUBLISHED: 10:31 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 16 November 2020

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Around half the pupils of a large primary school in Bury St Edmunds are currently self isolating at home after two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Seven out of the 14 classes at St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School, in Westgate Street, are to be deep cleaned after the positive Covid-19 tests were confirmed late last week.

The school teaches around 400 students, of which half are isolating until the end of next week along with the teachers.

Executive headteacher Maria Kemble confirmed the school is to undergo a thorough clean and apologised to parents for the inconvenience caused.

Mrs Kemble also said no students have yet tested positive for the virus.

She said: “We have been working with the local authorities and Public Health England as we undertake this necessary action.

“I’m so sorry for the disruption this has caused.”

