Covid cases rise in Ipswich - but other districts report falling infection rates

Coronavirus cases have risen in Ipswich but have begun to fall elsewhere in Suffolk and north Essex, latest government data has revealed.

The Covid-19 infection rate for Ipswich is the highest in Suffolk at 161.4 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to November 22, a rise from 86.2 from the week before.

Babergh, which previously had the highest infection rate in county, has seen its figure drop to 107.6 in the same timeframe.

The rate for the week before was 146.7 as an outbreak was confirmed in a Hadleigh care home earlier in the month.

East Suffolk’s infection rate is 71.4, West Suffolk’s is 60.9 and Mid Suffolk’s figure is 57.8.

Over the border in Essex, Braintree’s seven-day infection rate has risen slightly to 119.9 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to November 22.

Colchester recorded a slight drop to 69.8 and Tendring’s figure was 62.8.

The overall virus infection rate for England has fallen in the last week, with the figure up to November 22 at 202.4 cases per 100,000 of the population.

On Thursday, the government announced the East of England, including Suffolk and Essex, would be placed under Tier 2 measures when the country emerges from lockdown on December 2.

