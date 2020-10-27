Covid rates continue to rise in most areas of Suffolk

The coronavirus case rate in Ipswich has nearly doubled in the last week – although it remains less than half of the national rate.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 577 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to October 23.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Ipswich has seen the most significant rise in its case rates, with 133 new cases in Ipswich pushing the number from 48.9 to 97.1 per 100,000 people. West Suffolk has also seen a significant rise, with 169 new cases taking the case rate per 100,000 people from 56.4 to 94.4.

While these rates are less than half of the national rate in England (221.6) they are now higher than the rate was in Essex when the council requested to be moved into tier two.

Essex County Council announced it would write to the government requesting the move on October 13.

This decision was influenced by the case rates in the week leading up to October 9, when the highest rate in the county was 80.5 per 100,000 in Tendring.

However, neither Ipswich nor West Suffolk’s case rate is rising as quickly as the rate in Essex was at that time.

Elsewhere in Suffolk the case rate has not risen as sharply as in Ipswich or West Suffolk.

In Mid Suffolk the case rate has fallen slightly, from 60.6 to 57.8.

In Essex, rates have fallen in Braintree, Tendring and Uttlesford – meaning the only districts still seeing a rise in rates are Colchester and Maldon.