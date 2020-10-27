E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Covid rates continue to rise in most areas of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 20:05 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:13 27 October 2020

Covid rates in most districts around the county have risen again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid rates in most districts around the county have risen again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The coronavirus case rate in Ipswich has nearly doubled in the last week – although it remains less than half of the national rate.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 577 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to October 23.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Ipswich has seen the most significant rise in its case rates, with 133 new cases in Ipswich pushing the number from 48.9 to 97.1 per 100,000 people. West Suffolk has also seen a significant rise, with 169 new cases taking the case rate per 100,000 people from 56.4 to 94.4.

While these rates are less than half of the national rate in England (221.6) they are now higher than the rate was in Essex when the council requested to be moved into tier two.

You may also want to watch:

Essex County Council announced it would write to the government requesting the move on October 13.

This decision was influenced by the case rates in the week leading up to October 9, when the highest rate in the county was 80.5 per 100,000 in Tendring.

However, neither Ipswich nor West Suffolk’s case rate is rising as quickly as the rate in Essex was at that time.

Elsewhere in Suffolk the case rate has not risen as sharply as in Ipswich or West Suffolk.

In Mid Suffolk the case rate has fallen slightly, from 60.6 to 57.8.

In Essex, rates have fallen in Braintree, Tendring and Uttlesford – meaning the only districts still seeing a rise in rates are Colchester and Maldon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 to stay closed until evening after truck crash nearly 24 hours ago

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid rates continue to rise in most areas of Suffolk

Covid rates in most districts around the county have risen again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum tells murder trial of ‘awful feeling’ when body found in river

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Matchday Live: Level at the break as Town dominate play with manager Lambert absent

Freddie Sears with a first half free kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town boss Lambert absent as he awaits coronavirus test result after Gill tests positive

Town manager Paul Lambert will miss this evening's game. Picture: STEVE WALLER