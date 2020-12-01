Revealed: The parts of Suffolk with no coronavirus cases

Covid infection rates in Ipswich have continued to rise Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Four areas of Suffolk have barely registered a coronavirus infection since the start of September – with one neighbourhood logging no cases at all.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Latest figures from Public Health England reveal that the area encompassing Bures Hamlet, Maplestead & Belchamp is the only neighbourhood in Suffolk to record no Covid cases in the second wave so far.

However, the way the Government’s data is compiled means that there may have been one or two cases in this area, but these will not show up in the official figures to protect the identity of people who have tested positive.

Very low numbers have also been recorded in Leiston and Aldeburgh, which had three cases between September 1 and November 25, alongside Yoxford and Walberswick with seven, and Glemsford and Lawshall with nine.

Some suburban areas also recorded fewer infections, including the Howard Estate and Northgate area of Bury St Edmunds which had 16, while Felixstowe Seafront was also at the lower end of the scale with 19.

The lower numbers are in stark contrast to more severely affected areas such as Hadleigh, which has recorded the highest number of cases since the second wave began.

Between September 1 and November 25, the area has had 243 infections, which has been put down to care home outbreaks, school infections and community transmission.

At one particular care home, Magdalen House, there were more than 40 positive results.

MORE: Health leaders commit additional Covid tests to tackle Hadleigh outbreak

Three areas of Colchester - the town centre, Parson’s Heath, Mile End and Braiswick - have also logged more than 100 coronavirus cases since the start of September. Maidenhall, Stoke and Port in Ipswich had 103. The latter has recorded a surge very recently, with cases quadrupling from 11 to 46 in the seven days to November 25.

• You can see the figures for where you live, which are divided into areas with populations of around 8,000 people, in our map.

Public health bosses have noted an increase in infections across Ipswich recently and said they are “much higher than anticipated”.

On Monday, it was revealed there were 90 patients being treated for Covid-19 at Ipswich Hospital.

MORE: Suffolk records some of UK’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates - but Ipswich cases rise

Moreton Hall, which was put under local alert towards the end of October after a spike in cases, was also among the areas with the most infections with 85 since September 1.

Additional testing is taking place at Hadleigh care homes. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Additional testing is taking place at Hadleigh care homes. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Several areas of Colchester had high infection rates in October, particularly around the time when Essex entered Tier 2 on October 17, and for a few weeks afterwards.

MORE: 921 Suffolk schoolchildren self-isolating - but numbers have fallen, figures show

Rates in north Essex are now beginning to slow, as they are in most areas of Suffolk, but they are continuing to rise in Ipswich.

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, said everyone must “play their part” to stand a chance of moving into Tier 1 later this month.

On Wednesday, Suffolk and north Essex will move into Tier 2 restrictions.