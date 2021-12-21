News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid cases in Suffolk surge as PM rules out imminent restrictions

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:17 AM December 21, 2021
Updated: 8:33 AM December 21, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021.

Coronavirus cases in parts of Suffolk and north Essex have doubled in the last seven days. 

This comes as the prime minister "reserves the possibility" of bringing in new restrictions, but is yet to do so telling people to "use caution"

In Suffolk, the largest rise in cases was in Ipswich, where they more than doubled from 401.5 to 838.4 per 100,000 people. 

Mid Suffolk, which has also almost doubled, has the second highest number of cases, with 701 per 100,000. 

East Suffolk is in a similar situation, with 668.8 cases compared to 364 last week, while the increase in Babergh and West Suffolk was substantially smaller.

The figures compare the Covid cases in the seven days up to December 13 and the same period to December 6. 

North Essex is in a similar situation with substantial increases in the case count in both Colchester and Uttlesford. 

In seven days, Colchester's covid rates rose from 655.2 to 965.5 per 100,000 people. 

Maldon and Tendring saw smaller increases, while in Braintree covid cases essentially remained consistent rising from 614.7 to 633.2. 

