Three new deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals since official data was last updated.

The number of new deaths announced by NHS England for hospitals across the country was 157 up to 5pm on Friday, May 22.

The 157 included patients aged between 12 and 100. Of these, seven – aged between 57 and 88 – had no known underlying health condition.

Three new deaths were reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

No new deaths have been reported by West Suffolk Hospital.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 316 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, while 63 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospitals in England is 25,544.

Of the total confirmed reported deaths so far in hospitals, 13,507 (53%) have been people aged 80 and over, while 9,814 (38%) were aged 60-79

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 70s, who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Two patients in their 80s, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital, both had underlying health conditions and have Covid-19 listed on their death certificates.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”