Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 22:49 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:49 05 November 2020

Coronavirus infection rates have dropped in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rates have dropped in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The latest Government data has shown that coronavirus infection rates have dropped across Suffolk.

The latest data compares the week up to November 1 with the week to October 25.

All districts in Suffolk showed drops in infection rates in this time.

The most notable drop was in West Suffolk where the infection rate fell from 103.9 cases per 100,000 to 79.9 cases per 100,000.

Over the border in Essex there were drops across most districts.

The infection rate was exactly the same in Maldon and rose slightly in Braintree.

