The latest government data on coronavirus infection rates in neighbourhoods across Suffolk and north Essex has revealed Hadleigh has the highest number of cases throughout the region.

The data covers the seven-day period up to November 16 and provides a rolling infection rate of cases per 100,000 people.

It also reveals the number of Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed in each neighbourhood.

Hadleigh has reported 61 more positive tests in the last week, which has taken its seven-day infection rate up to 547.2 cases per 100,000.

A care home in the town has recently reported an outbreak of the virus, while Hadleigh High School has also confirmed several cases. Councillors have also reported infections spreading in the wider community.

The neighbourhood with the second highest infection rate in the region is Beccles, with 24 new cases during the week in question, taking the rate to 283.3.

Each neighbourhood is divided into postcode areas known as MSOAs, with a single area containing around 7,200 people.

Some MSOAs in Suffolk and north Essex have missing data as there were fewer than three cases reported in the last week.

