Covid infection rates rise but remain lower than national average

PUBLISHED: 17:15 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 29 October 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have continued to rise, but remain lower than the national average.

Data released by Public Health England has shown the number of infections in the region is rising steadily, though both Suffolk and Essex have rates lower than the national average.

West Suffolk’s infection rate is the highest in the county, with 103.88 cases per 100,000 people.

A coronavirus alert has been issued in Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds after a surge in cases in the neighbourhood.

Elsewhere, Ipswich is reporting an infection rate of 95.68, with Babergh just behind at 94.53.

The number for East Suffolk is 55.32 while the rate in Mid Suffolk is 51.01.

In Essex, Colchester is reporting an infection rate of 135.59 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Tendring’s rate has dropped in the last week to 67.55, with Braintree at 55.04.

The infection rate for the whole of England is 225.24 cases per 100.000 people.

MORE: 'We must act now' - Suffolk health chief on rising infection rates

