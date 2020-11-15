Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

New data has shown that the coronavirus infection rate more than doubled in Babergh in the space of a week.

The Government’s latest coronavirus case data was released on Sunday night covering the period from November 4 until November 11.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The biggest change in infection rate was seen in Babergh where it rose from 89.1 cases per 100,000 in the week to November 4 to 189.1 cases per 100,0000 in the week to November 11.

One of the contributing factors in this change is likely to be outbreaks at a care home and school in Hadleigh which forms part of the district.

All districts in Suffolk and north Essex showed a rise in the coronavirus infection rate.

In Essex there were large rises in Maldon and Uttlesford where the rate reached 84.7 cases per 100,000 and 158.8 cases per 100,000 respectively.

These figures remain low compared to elswhere in England.

The infection rate for the country as a whole rose to 270.5 cases per 100,000 up from 245.3 cases per 100,000 in the previous week.

