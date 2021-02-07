Published: 11:40 AM February 7, 2021

Vaccination sites across Suffolk and north Essex are closing early due to snow and freezing weather conditions from Storm Darcy, it has been announced.

People had been warned to put their own safety first and not put themselves at risk if they were fearful of travelling to their appointments, however it has now been announced that a number of centres are closing for the day.

The Gainsborough Sports Centre site in Ipswich is closing from 1pm today due to conditions, as is the vaccination site at Clacton Hospital — however the Clacton PCN site is still open.

Suffolk GP Federation is closing several of its vaccination sites at 12pm, including Trinity Park in Ipswich, the Community Centre in Debenham, Woodbridge Community Hall and The Mix in Stowmarket.

The EpiCentre in Haverhill will close later at 4pm as West Suffolk has not been hit as badly by the weather.

The GP federation has asked patients to rearrange their appointment if necessary, through the My Health Book site — but are asked not to ring the booking service.

For those without internet, the federation will be in touch to rearrange.

Anyone with an appointment booked at a site run by the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) can rearrange them by using the national booking service, using the 'manage my appointment' function.

Anyone who has an appointment through their local GP practice should wait, as they will be contacted about rearranging.

Lisa Nobes, director of nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, has told people to put their own safety first - Credit: IESCCG

Lisa Nobes, director of nursing at the ICS, said on Friday: “People should attend their appointments if they feel safe in doing so, but please take great care on the roads, wear sensible footwear and wrap-up warm.

“However, if you don’t feel confident about travelling because of the conditions please don’t put yourself at risk."