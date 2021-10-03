Cow stuck in river - fire crews attempt rescue

Published: 1:08 PM October 3, 2021

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and two from Lowestoft South were called at around 11.51am on Sunday October 3 to reports of a cow stuck in a river on Blackheath Road, Wenhaston.

Four fire crews from Suffolk are attempting to rescue a cow which has become stuck in a river.

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and two from Lowestoft South were called at around 11.51am this morning to reports of a cow stuck in a river on Blackhead Road, Wenhaston.

Crews are using a Unimog to extract the animal.

The incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

