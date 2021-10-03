News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cow stuck in river - fire crews attempt rescue

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:08 PM October 3, 2021   
a cow stuck in a river on Blackheath Road, in Wenhaston.

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and two from Lowestoft South were called at around 11.51am on Sunday October 3 to reports of a cow stuck in a river on Blackheath Road, Wenhaston. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four fire crews from Suffolk are attempting to rescue a cow which has become stuck in a river. 

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and two from Lowestoft South were called at around 11.51am this morning to reports of a cow stuck in a river on Blackhead Road, Wenhaston.  

Crews are using a Unimog to extract the animal. 

The incident is ongoing.  

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

