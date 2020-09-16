Four fire engines sent to cow stuck in ditch
PUBLISHED: 12:08 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 16 September 2020
A cow has become stuck in a water-filled ditch in Reydon, with four fire crews attempting to set it free.
Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the animal rescue at around 10.45am this morning in a ditch along Halesworth Road in Reydon.
Four crews have been mobilised to help extract the animal from the ditch.
The RSPCA is also in attendance.
