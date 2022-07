Fire crews are attempting to save a cow stuck in a river (stock photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews are attempting to save a cow that is stuck in a river in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called at about 11am to a river at The Common in Leiston.

A total of four appliances have been sent to the scene to assist with the rescue of the cow.

The incident is ongoing and a 'stop call' has not yet been issued.