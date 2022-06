Fire crews are helping a cow that has gotten stuck in a river (stock photo) - Credit: Archant

Fire crews have been sent to rescue a cow that is stuck in a river.

Emergency services were called at about 1.50pm today, June 4, to Henham village near Southwold.

A total five appliances from across Suffolk were sent to the river Wang and the cow was said to be "in distress".

Crews are still on scene and are currently formulating a plan to rescue the animal.