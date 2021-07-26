News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cow stuck in deep water near country park

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:55 AM July 26, 2021   
Cows are causing train disruption for Greater Anglia users between Ipswich, London, Norwich, Peterbo

A cow is stuck in water at Long Melford. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fire crews have been called to a Suffolk country park this morning after a cow got stuck in a nearby river. 

Firefighters were called to Borley Road in Long Melford just before 8am on Monday morning. 

A cow is understood to be stuck around 100m from the Melford Country Park. 

The cow is in deep water and rescuers are trying to decide on the best way to retrieve the animal. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that five appliances were currently at the scene including two of the service's all terrain unimogs. 



Long Melford News

